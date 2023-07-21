MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over four decades, Loren Roberts has played in nearly 1,000 PGA Tour events, and has secured eight victories on the PGA and 13 wins on the Champions Tour.

Saturday, the longtime Mid-South resident will be honored as one of 12 inductees into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

“It means so much that the state of Tennessee would recognize me for having a great career,” said Roberts. “I’ve played pro golf for 40 years and I’ve been involved with the Tennessee Golf Foundation and the First Tee here in Memphis. Golf has been great.”

Over his illustrious career, he’s played in every major championship and has created plenty of memories along the way. The memories that stand out the most are when he was able to represent his country in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

“When you play for your country and you play for your flag, that’s that’s just a different thing altogether,” Roberts said.

Robert used his sophisticated touch around the green during the 1994 U.S. Open, where he carded a third round of (64). He went on to finish runner-up to Ernie Els after a 20-hole playoff, but he left known as the “Boss of the Moss.”

I made 100 feet of putts that day,” he said. “I was talking to some of the media in the locker room after the round and my buddy, David Ogrin walked by and he just yelled it out ‘Boss of the Moss’ and somebody put it in an article and it just stuck. It’s a great nickname to have because in the locker room in any sports, you can get some bad nicknames, and it’s nice to get a good one.”

Though Roberts isn’t retired from playing in professional tournaments, he hasn’t played on the Champions Tour since October of 2021. He says his focus now is helping grow the game in the city of Memphis.

“I want to be here for the young players coming out of Memphis,” Roberts said. “If I can help them in any way that way, that’s kind of what I’m looking forward to doing. And I still like playing golf with my friends in Memphis.”