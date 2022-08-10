MEMPHIS – We are just hours away from the start of the first ever FedEx St. Jude Championship, an event that kicks off the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with players going off on both number-one and number ten tees Thursday, bright and early at 7:15.

But before the golf starts to ramp up, there was one final tune-up for many of the game’s best players and one final look at the course during Wednesday’s Pro-Am and despite the deluge TPC @ Southwind received on Tuesday night, the track held up well.

So well that the best golfers in the world are thoroughly impressed and ready for a challenge over 72 holes this weekend in Memphis.

“TPC Southwind is a favorite for a lot of guys on Tour,” said two-time FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy. “It’s a really good golf course, rewards good ball-striking and it’s not — you don’t have to be overly long on this golf course, but you have to be accurate.”

“It’s a great golf course,” added Tony Finua. “Got to keep the ball in front of you. Got to hit the fairway. You’re going to get some crazy lies out of the rough, so keeping the ball in the fairway’s at a premium.”

World #1 Scottie Scheffler has already won over $13 million dollars on tour this season. That’s a PGA single season record.

Now, he’s hoping to add a FedEx Cup title to his resume but knows Southwind will test his game.

“It’s a really good golf course, you’ve got to hit good shots, hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens,” Scheffler said. “It’s one of those golf courses, if you’re playing really good golf, you can score really well and shoot some low scores, but when you start hitting the ball offline and you start missing fairways and not putting the ball in the right spots, you can get in trouble in a hurry. I think it’s a really good, separating golf course.”

Everyone is chasing Scheffler, who comes in atop the FedEx Cup standings but is paired up over the first two rounds with the two players right in his rear view in British Open champ Cameron Smith and Sam Burns.

That threesome opens play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship Thursday at 8:21 off the tenth tee.