Peyton Manning to receive AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s Distinguished Citizen Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Peyton Manning, the NFL’s only five-time Most Valuable Player and a 14-

time Pro Bowl selection, will be the guest of honor and will receive the AutoZone Liberty

Bowl’s most prestigious recognition, the Distinguished Citizen Award, on June 7, 2020. Manning’s father, Archie, received the Distinguished Citizen Award in 2016. The Mannings are the first father-son recipients of this award from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Peyton Manning, a 2-time Super Bowl Champion, will be here to receive the award on Sunday, June 7 at the Hilton Memphis Hotel. A cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the award presentation at 6:30 p.m. A live auction and silent auction will also be held during the evening, with 100% of all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 26th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic will be held the following day, Monday, June 8 at TPC Southwind.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has a long history of excellence and is one of the most tradition-rich college football bowl games in America. To be recognized with the 2020 Distinguished Citizen Award by such an outstanding organization is a tremendous honor,” said Manning. “Many exceptional American icons in business, sports and entertainment have received this award, including Elvis Presley, Tony Dungy and my father. I very much appreciate the AutoZone Liberty Bowl including me on this list of incredible individuals.”

“Peyton joins a decades-long list of renowned Americans who have distinguished themselves and reached the pinnacle in their chosen field,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We are proud to include Peyton among the luminaries who have been honored by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl over our 62-year history.”