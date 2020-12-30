Penny on Tigers win over USF: “What we have now, we’re going to stick with”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lester Quinones made a 3-pointer with 1:07 left to give Memphis the lead en route to a 58-57 win over South Florida on Tuesday night.

Quinones had 13 points to lead the Tigers. DeAndre Williams added 12 points and five steals, and Landers Nolley II chipped in 10 points.

“I hope that it sparks something on this team because I feel like those last six minutes were a team that nobody’s seen all year,” Quinones said. “Everybody was scrapping, everybody was fighting. We were just communicating, talking on defense and we were executing on offense. I feel like — I hope this starts a spark this season for us to just take off from here and really lock in and be the team everyone expects us to be.”

Memphis (6-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) totaled 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

“What we have now, we’re going to stick with,” said Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway. “We’re just going to make wrinkles. Teams are going to make adjustments on everything that we run and we just have to keep hanging our hat on the defensive end, push past. The thing I’m most disappointed with is our fast break points.”

Caleb Murphy had 20 points for the Bulls (5-4, 1-2). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Justin Brown added 11 points. Michael Durr had 10 rebounds.

David Collins, who led the Bulls in scoring entering the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).