Penny Hardaway with some tough love for his Tigers heading into home opener against Arkansas State

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway calls to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS– An angry bunch of Tigers, back from Sioux Falls and back to work after losing two of three to open the season. Losses that have Penny Hardaway promising changes.

After an impressive season opening win over Saint Mary’s, the Tigers looked out of sorts in losses to both Western Kentucky and VCU where…to put it plainly…the Tigers were not tough enough.

That has turned into some tough love from Hardaway.

The Tigers third year coach has simplified the offense and promised a quick hook for anyone and everyone who doesn’t play the right way.

All the result of the U of M’s disappointing debut.

“We all had to admit that that wasn’t the way we wanted to represent ourselves. None of us are losers so, of course, I got no sleep,” said Hardaway. “Those are winnable games that you need to win but only if you’re together. Talent alone is not enough. I think that’s what we understand so the practices this week have been extremely hard. We feel embarrassed. To go out there and play that way, nobody’s happy about it so you’ll see the difference tomorrow night.”

“We’re very angry and upset with our performances,” said Tigers guard Boogie Ellis. “We’re just ready to get it back on track. Keep this thing moving.”

The Tigers are back on the hardwood Wednesday night for the home opener against Arkansas State and inching closer to full strength.

Ahmad Rand returned to practice Tuesday after missing the trip to South Dakota because of contact tracing and Hardaway hopes to have a final decision on prized transfer DeAndre Williams by Friday.