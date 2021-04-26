Penny Hardaway, Tigers honored by Shelby County Board of Commissioners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team received a proclamation from the Shelby County Board of Commissioners Monday afternoon recognizing this season’s National Invitation Tournament championship.

According to the press release, Hardaway received a key to the county, and the team was the subject of a resolution at the start of the commission session celebrating its success in an unprecedented season.

“Thank you for this huge honor,” Hardaway said. “Everyone who knows me knows that I’m proud of this city, and I’m proud to be from this city. Ever since I retired from basketball, I have tried to do everything in my power to better this city.

Hardaway added, “I’m proud to be the head coach at the University of Memphis, and to bring a championship back to this town is nothing but a joy for me. I’m going to continue to push forward and try to bring us a National Championship, and I’m honored to be here today as a proud Memphian.”

The Tigers won the 2021 NIT championship and finished the 2020-21 season with a 20-8 record. The 20-win season was Memphis’ fourth in a row, including all three seasons under Hardaway. The Tigers are one of just 14 schools with four-straight 20-win seasons to their credit.

Hardaway has won 63 games in three seasons as Tigers head coach, which is the third-most among 50 head coaches hired before the 2018-19 season.

University of Memphis Athletics Department contributed to this report.