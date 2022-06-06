MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers coach Penny Hardaway is content with his roster so far, but not satisfied.

“I feel good, not great.”

Hardaway participated in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl annual golf tournament for St. Jude Monday morning. The first time many members of the media have spoken with the Tigers coach since their NCAA Tournament appearance in Portland back in March.

“I feel like I’m missing one shooter, but I do love the guys that I have on the team,” Hardaway said. “Not knocking on anybody that we have coming back. I feel like one more shooter wouldn’t hurt.”

It’s been a big week for the Tigers.

Although they lost Lester Quinones to the NBA Draft, DeAndre Williams announced he’s returning next season.

“It means a lot because [the returners] know the system. Those are the guys that you to have teach the newcomers and the guys coming in how we do things. I’m happy DeAndre is coming back.”

While the Tigers also picked up one of the nation’s best shot blockers, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehigu.

“Energy, shot blocker, runner, good screener, rob guy,” Hardaway said describing Akobundu-Ehigu. “We need in our system.”

“I watch his highlights and the way he runs the floor and block shots is phenomenal.”

As Hardaway begins his fifth season with the Tigers, he’s hoping they can build on their NCAA Tournament appearance and go even further this year.

“We have a couple of guys that haven’t gone to the NCAA Tournament, which is Kendric [Davis]. They’re very hungry for that and you know that that helps a lot as well because the focus is going to be laser focus because those guys want to get there. The guys that have been there last year want to get there again and the guys that have never been there want to get there.”

Hardaway also talked about his coaching staff.

He’s still looking to fill a few key positions, including locking down Larry Brown for another season. He told us he’s looking to do that sooner than later, but he’s doing things a lot differently this time around.