Penny Hardaway suspends Isaiah Stokes for the season

MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway and the Tigers will be shorthanded next week when they tip off the season in South Dakota.

Yes, despite the covid surge in Sioux Falls, the U of M still plans to play in the Crossover Classic even though Creighton Thursday became the latest school to pull out of the event.

But the Tigers won’t have Isaiah Stokes.

Hardaway announcing today that the former Lausanne star and Florida Gator transfer has been suspended for the season, citing only personal reasons. The 6’8” Stokes, whom Hardaway hoped would provide depth in the frontcourt, has not been with the Tigers since the team returned to campus back in July.

Hardaway is also still waiting for final clearance from the NCAA for prized recruit Moussa Cisse, which he hopes to get by Wednesday’s opener. Cisse has been cleared to practice. It’s the playing in games that’s still up in the air.

“He’s been cleared for practice for sure because he’s able to practice, but I guess they’re still looking at a couple other things.” Hardaway said. “But we feel like it’s coming to an end and that Moussa will be prepared to go by the first game, for sure.”

Memphis opens the season on November 25th against Saint Mary’s.