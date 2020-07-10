Penny Hardaway states four Tigers tested positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an interview on instagram live Thursday with ESPN’s Richard Jefferson, Tigers coach Penny Hardaway announcing four of his players tested positive for coronavirus.

“With the COVID, just staying safe and understanding that it’s not something to really play with. I think a lot of these kids were still playing ball. They were still not wearing masks out. They were still being a little irresponsible. So I was telling them, coming back into the fold of everything, we all had to get tested. Four of our kids tested positive. The other kids, we were telling them even though you didn’t test positive, you could go out and do the wrong things on that day and then come back and test positive for the next test. So, just to be more careful and be safe and more responsible and socially distant. They had this thing going around that younger guys and younger people couldn’t get the COVID, which is so untrue and now with four guys, they believe it,” Hardaway said.

The basketball team returned to campus to start testing June 24th.