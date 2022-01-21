MEMPHIS, Tenn.– After his profanity laced rant became the talk of college basketball Thursday night, Penny Hardaway issues an apology late night on Friday.

Hardaway posted his apology on his Instagram page, saying in part, “I want to issue an apology to my school, to the players and to our fans. I let my emotions get the best of me last night and that’s not the way that you handle situations. I bleed blue and I’m fighting always for my school, for my city and for my players. We’re working very hard. We know that there’s adversity right now but it’s not going to stop us from working hard. We are going to make you guys proud. We are going to win.”

Losers of three straight, falling to seventh in the AAC, Hardaway and the Tigers travel to Tulsa on Sunday.