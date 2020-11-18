Penny Hardaway excited for what’s to come on Draft Night for two former Tigers

MEMPHIS — It is tough to believe that the Tigers haven’t had a player drafted in the NBA since Will Barton was a second round pick back in 2012.

But that will change tonight in what could be a history making night for Penny Hardaway and the U of M program because the Tigers have never had two lottery picks taken in the same draft.

Tonight…they actually might.

James Wiseman…he’s a lottery lock…expected to go in the top three picks and maybe number-one overall.

Then there’s Precious Achiuwa.

He is likely to go somewhere between picks 12 and 20 tonight. The top 14 selections make up the lottery.

Like a proud and expectant father, Hardaway can’t wait to see what happens tonight.

“Especially with James because James came to me in high school, have a better relationship or longer, with him, than I do with Precious,” Hardaway said. “Both of those guys are well deserving in what they’re getting and where they’re going to go in the draft. They’re both excited.”

And how’s this for symmetry.

If Wiseman goes in the top three picks tonight, Hardaway will become the first college coach ever to be drafted in the top three and then coach a player taken in the top three of the NBA Draft.

Everyone remembers Penny was drafted third back in 1993…by Golden State.

The Warriors are likely to take Wiseman tonight at number-two.