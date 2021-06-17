Penny gets more love for Magic opening

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway calls to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS — It was just last week that Tigers hoops coach Penny Hardaway was asked about the rumors linking him to the open Orlando Magic head coaching job.

Hardaway, while flattered, said his heart was in Memphis but that hasn’t stopped the talk.

Here is ESPN’s Jalen Rose Thursday night on the show NBA Countdown.

“If you’re the Orlando Magic and you ever want us to talk about you on this show, give that job to Penny Hardaway. You got young guards. You got RJ Hampton. You got Markell Fultz. You got Cole ‘World’ Anthony. Give that job to Penny Hardaway, Orlando. You’ll be relevant again.”

Orlando is one of seven NBA teams looking for a head coach.