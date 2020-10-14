Penny adds four star big man to Tigers’ Class of 2021

MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway has done it again, grabbing another one of the nation’s best players to join four-star forwards Josh Minott and Jordan Nesbitt and rising three-star shooter John Camden in the Tigers’ Class of 2021.

“Remember my name. Samuel Ayomide Onu. I have decided to commit to the University of Memphis. Go Tigers.”

That was the announcement made by seven footer and four-star center Sam Ayomide.

Ayomide choosing the Tigers over the likes of Kansas, Seton Hall and Providence among others, giving Hardaway and the U of M the number-3 recruiting class in the country for 2021.