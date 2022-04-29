MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dylan Parham came to the University of Memphis as a 2-star defensive lineman.

Since then, he’s put on 55 pounds and has emerged as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen.

“I’ve been dreaming about being drafted for a long time, so just to have this opportunity is a blessing,” said Parham. “I’ve been lifting heavy for sure. At the end of the day, I know in this next level I’m going have to be competing with the best of the best.”

The versatility of this first team All-AAC lineman is what easily sets him apart.

“Just me playing both guard positions and then being able to play center, that was a big thing for me, especially for the Senior Bowl to showcase that I could do center and guard,” Parham said. “So, just being able to play those three interior spots is the biggest thing that they love to see about me.”

Former walk-on wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been overlooked most of his career, mainly because of his size.

“Early on, I believed, but I really couldn’t see it,” Austin said after the Tigers Pro Day. “Like, I still work and stuff and want to get there, but now being at a point where like I can kind of almost see it, I don’t really even know how I can explain the feeling. It’s just a great feeling.”

The 5-7, 170 pound wideout dazzled in his last two years at the U of M with back to back 1000 yards seasons. He then turned heads nation-wide at the NFL Combine, finishing with the fifth fastest 40 time.

“It’s becoming a passing league where they want those fast and quick guys,” Austin said. “So, just continuing to show all those things I can do, get in and out of breaks. I think it’s perfect for for me and how the league is evolving.”

Dylan Parham was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 3rd round with the 90th overall pick.