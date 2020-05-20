Oxford teen using extra free time to train like the professionals

OXFORD, Miss. — During this COVID 19 pandemic, there’s those who make excuses and those who make it work, or should I say get to work, like 15-year-old Oxford High hooper, Addison Howell.

“I need to pick my legs up, my feet, move them. I’m trying to run better,” said Addison Howell.

With high aspirations for basketball, Addison has turner this negative time into a positive. Teaming up with Anthony Johnson, the owner of One Body to do these intense training sessions.

“We were trying to train before this, but this just gave us an extra push to keep going and there was more time for me to do it,” said Howell.

“Out of all this time we have been out of school, or all this time we have been at home having all this free time, your coach is going to expect for you to have done something, where they don’t have to come and get you in shape because now it’s about teaching scheme,” said Anthony Johnson.

This little gauntlet of fun is designed to increase jumping ability, quickness, and agility, and it will make Addison a better basketball player. From the battle ropes to Addison’s personal favorite … single leg jumps over this box.

“It hurts everywhere. We have to jump over stuff. It just keeps on going, yeah it keeps on going, and it’s not okay,” joked Howell.

“Yes, I’m going to have you not liking what we are doing, but you are going to love the benefits when we get on the court,” said Johnson.

Giving Addison the physical and mental strength to attack the court when basketball returns.

“It was difficult at first but then I understood I just need to keep going and it’s only going to make me better. That’s the same thing I have to say to myself. Just keep going, just one more,” said Howell.

Working on that dog mindset one rep at a time.