MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — For 75 years the Overton Park golf course has hosted one of the largest youth golf tournaments in the city.

Dozens of golfers competed in the four-day tournament at the course that has been newly renovated.

“That’s why I’m so excited about the redo of Overton Park golf course,” said PGA Tour champion Loren Roberts. “It’s just going to keep getting better and better as the grass grows in and we redo the clubhouse. It’s going to be a great place to hang out. And I love the fact that they have a practice green here that’s only for kids. Adults have to be invited by the kids to play on it. I love it”

Roberts says Overton Park is the perfect place to continue to host one of the nation’s oldest kids golf tournaments.

“Most of these kids that you’ve seen here today are just getting started in the game or been in the game maybe two or three years. There are some really good players in here also, but what I think is this is a great place to have this tournament. The history — 1948 was the first year for this tournament and I mean it’s a great place for everybody to come and meet in the middle of the city and play golf.”