Optimism abounds as NBA sets timeline for return

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) gestures to the crowd after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

NEW YORK — For the first time since the NBA shuttered its season back on March 11, Commissioner Adam Silver told the league’s Board of Governors on Wednesday he’s looking at a two to four week window to make a decision whether or not resume the season.

Optimism abounds on both sides from the league and its players about restarting the season.

The focus now is on logistics; where to play the games, with Disney in Orlando and Las Vegas still the front runners.

What will the season and the playoffs look like? And most importantly, how to reduce risk.

But don’t downplay the financial aspects of a return.

Beginning on Friday, the players are set to lose 25% of their paychecks, money set aside in sort of an escrow account.

The players get that money back if all regular season games are played.

The Grizzlies had 17 games left when the season was suspended.

“There’s been a lot of effects because of the virus,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “A lot of different areas of work have been affected, so I definitely did see something like that coming, just because we weren’t playing and this was affecting us directly. I think our union did the best job it could in terms of helping us deal with the blow back. We all talked together about it and came up with a solution we could agree on. That was probably the best case scenario for us honestly.”