MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Just over a year after taking the job as track and field coach at LeMoyne-Owen College, Olympic gold medalist Rochelle Stevens has resigned, effective immediately.

Stevens submitted her resignation letter Thursday citing promises and obligations for basic resources that were not fulfilled.

“I find it absurd to not receive any support from the administration to help fulfill the needs of the program,” Stevens said. He cites issues like “track facilities, transportation, uniforms, track equipment as well as an assistant coach.”

Late Thursday night, LeMoyne-Owen College issued the following statement:

“We wish Dr. Stevens well in her future endeavors. We fiercely support our longstanding and successful athletics programs, which have shaped countless Magicians nationwide, with integrity. We will continue to build our startup track program into a premier offering for our student-athletes.”