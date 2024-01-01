MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ole Miss will have its top signal caller Jaxson Dart back for the 2024 season.

Dart led the Rebels to its first-ever 11-win season in program history after no.11 Ole Miss defeated no.10 Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Against the Nittany Lions Dart threw for 379 yards and totalled four touchdowns with zero turnovers.

The Rebels will also return key returners on offense with wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins along with tight end Caden Preiskorn.

Ole Miss will also bring in the number one-ranked transfer portal class in 2024.