Ole Miss offense shut down in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Reggie Perry had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 69-44 win over Mississippi.

It was Perry’s 17th double-double of the season and the most conference wins (11) for the Bulldogs since 2007-08.

Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard II each added 11 points for Mississippi State while senior Tyson Carter had nine points in his final home game at Humphrey Coliseum.

Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 16 points.

The Bulldogs receive a double-bye for the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee and will play on Friday.

The Rebels play Georgia on Wednesday in the opening round.