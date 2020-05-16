Ole Miss adds Grad Transfer from Arizona State

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 62-57. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

OXFORD, Miss.– Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has landed at Mississippi.

Rebels coach Kermit Davis announced White’s signing on Friday. The 6-foot-8 forward ranked as the No. 2 graduate transfer according to ESPN.

White averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Arizona State last season. He was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and led the team with 35 blocked shots.

White started 92 of his 95 games over the past three seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 boards. He shot 60.5% from the floor, second on Arizona State’s career list.