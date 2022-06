MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Kerrick Jackson just got his first big transfer portal pick up for the Tigers. Former Lake Cormorant outfielder Brayland Skinner announced he’s taking his talents to Memphis.

Thank you @HailStateBB for the best 2 years of my life! The moments spent in Starkville I will cherish forever. Thank you to my coaches, my teammates, and to the fans. Y’all will be family forever but with that being said I am transferring to @MemphisBaseball for my last year! pic.twitter.com/3KvFxKhBB4 — Brayland (@braylandskinner) June 11, 2022

Skinner spent two season at Northwest Miss. CC where he was first-team all-MACCC, before going to Mississippi State where he was a part of the Bulldogs National Championship team. That season he drove in 10 RBIs and scored 19 runs.

He finished this past season with a .273 batting average and 8 hits.