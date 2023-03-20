OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – A very familiar face having a very busy day in his hometown of Olive Branch, Mississippi Monday.

Ricky Stenhouse Junior coming home to celebrate last month’s Daytona 500 win.

Olive Branch even laying down some checkerboards, in his honor.

Stenhouse even got a key to the city after the biggest win of his nascar career.

No matter what happens from here on out, Stenhouse is now in that small fraternity of drivers to win the Great American Race.

“I’ve talked to other Daytona 500 winners and they’re like, hey, you know when you’re done racing, your career is over, you’ll always be a Daytona 500 champion,” Stenhouse said. “Looking at the names that are on that trophy after we won, it’s pretty special to add our name to it.”

Stenhouse wrapped up his Monday by taking part in the Grizzlies’ Celebrity basketball game to benefit St. Jude.