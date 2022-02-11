OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) — During segregation, East Side was the high school African Americans had to attend in Olive Branch.

Over a half a century later, the Conquistadors of today decided to honor the history of East Side by donning replica black and gold jerseys.

“They all started jumping around and that’s when they seen the uniform that we were going to wear and kind of represent the East Side school and tradition and all of the things that kind of came with it,” said OBHS girls basketball head coach Jason Thompson. “They were really, really excited.”

“That maybe inspires them a little bit to realize the struggles and the things that people gone through before them to be able to be where we are today,” said Eric Rombaugh, the Conquistadors head boys basketball coach. “Us getting uniforms now, Eastside is something that we can feel, we can touch.”

It wasn’t until 1970, when both black and white students could attend Olive Branch High School, a fact many students weren’t aware of although the history is hanging in the halls and inside the gym at OBHS.

Many of the students also probably walked the halls of East Side High, as it still stands today as Olive Branch Intermediate School.

“One of the best things I love about Olive Branch is celebrating the pride and tradition of the community,” said Cherri Ranz with the Olive Branch Alumni Association. “But the parts that aren’t so pretty, like Eastside and OBHS, those are things that people don’t talk about as much.”

“This is new information to them,” Mark Guy with the Olive Branch Alumni Association said. “This is history that none of them ever knew anything about and they went to school there. Just think about that. They spent many days in the hallways, and they never knew the history of that program. I think it’s going to be really exciting.”

Due to the weather, the Conquistadors’ throwback game was pushed back two days, but that didn’t stop the alumni and community from showing up as they honored the legacy of the East Side High Dragons.

“Wow. Oh man, it’s indescribable,” said former East Side student Beverly Hankins Jones. “It’s just amazing because I know that gold and black, and that is East High School.”

“To really witness how much pride, how much joy, how much school spirit and togetherness, those generations held,” Ranz said. “Even still, to this day, the school only existed maybe 11 or 12 years but they are still like bonded for life.”

And that bond is continuing to bring the students at Olive Branch together, even today.

“The meaning of Conquistadors, why they chose that I think reflects what the city of Olive Branch was trying to do when they put the two high schools together,” said DeSoto County News reporter Bob Bakken. “Conquistador was meant to be a conqueror and conquistador was never identified as white or black. And so because of that, I think they were indicating what they were trying to accomplish and integration after being a segregated high school for 12 years.”