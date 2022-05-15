WESSON, Miss. — While Saturday’s victory against Northeast helped Northwest capture the program’s first bid into the NJCAA Division II Championship tournament, the Rangers were far from satisfied heading into Sunday’s Region 23 Tournament championship match with LSU Eunice.

In fact, Northwest made history once more on Sunday, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to pull out a 9-2 win against the Bengals, claiming the program’s first-ever Region 23 title.

Northwest improved to 35-13 on the season, earning the most wins in a single season since a 36-13 mark in 2007. LSU Eunice dropped to 34-20 with the loss.

Both teams will compete in the NJCAA Division II Championship tournament, scheduled for May 24-28 in Oxford, Ala. More details to come on ticket information, matchups and more on nwccrangers.com.