MEMPHIS – It is arguably the marquee match-up of the opening round of these NBA Playoffs.

Grizzlies and Lakers in a best of seven series.

The first time these two teams are meeting in the postseason.

Ja Morant… for one… not playing into all the hype of facing LeBron James and the red hot Lakers.

But then there’s guys like Xavier Tillman and frankly, ‘X’ can’t wait.

“Coming up, LeBron was my favorite basketball player, so, to get a chance to do this at this level,” Tillman said. “As a kid, I didn’t even ask for this so I’m really grateful for it. Excited for it. I’m just ready to go.”

“That’s probably what the league wanted. I don’t care,” Morant said. “Honestly, like I said, I’m just focused on us. My main focus is the Grizzlies. Just making sure we’re prepared and ready to go when game one comes.”

Game one comes Sunday at 2 pm inside FedExForum.