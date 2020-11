MOORHEAD, Miss. (WREG) — No. 9 Northwest CC routs Mississippi Delta 26-9. The Rangers advance to 3-0 on the season.

The Rangers are 45-23-2 all-time against the Trojans and have won 14 of the last 15 meetings, with the last loss occurring in 2013.

Northwest is one of five MACCC programs ranked in the national rankings, which also include other NJCAA institutions and schools from the California Community College Athletic Association.