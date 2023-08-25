SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – Friday night at Northpoint Christian, people will not only battle the heat but also hold back tears.

The Trojans are honoring one of their own by retiring the jersey of 2016 graduate Christian Saulsberry, who was shot and killed at a party a week before Christmas.

Saulsberry was pivotal for the Trojans in helping the program make a state championship game appearance back in 2015. That season, he finished with more than 17 hundred all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns.

Now Christian’s #2 will live on forever at the school where he made his name.

“Everybody around the school knows we’re retiring number two, number two day, number two day. I just think it’s important because of why,” said Chris Cascio, Saulsberry’s defensive coordinator back on that 2015 team. “Yes, he was a phenomenal athlete. He’s probably one of the best athletes to come through the school. But I also wanted people to know who he was as a person, especially these young guys that put on the uniform. Like I explained to them in our meeting, he sat in that same weight room. He sat in the same locker room. He’s just like us.”

After a stellar career at West Alabama, it wasn’t until 2022 that Saulsberry made his debut in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Elks. Christian appeared in eight games and was ready to have a breakout season this year.

“You know, he gets to fulfill his dream and then really, three weeks later, he’s gone,” Cascio added. “It’s going to be difficult but I also know that Christian’s looking down, and everybody knows Christian liked to have the limelight. He’s going to have the limelight one more time on this field.”

Northpoint will retire Saulsberry’s jersey before taking on Magnolia Heights in their home opener.