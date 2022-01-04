MEMPHIS — Losing another starter to injury, the Tigers did just enough to hold off Tulsa in their AAC home opener.

Malcolm Dandridge and Earl Timberlake each scored 12 points and Lester Quinones hit three, big 3’s as part of his 11 points. Landers Nolley sank two free throws with two seconds left as Memphis held on for the 67-64 win to improve to 2-1 in American Athletic Conference play.

It was a Tiger team that was forced to play without Jalen Duren, who missed the game with a hip injury. Alex Lomax (ankle), Emoni Bates (finger) and Chandler Lawson (ankle) joined Duren on the Tigers bench.

Making his first career start because of the injuries, AAC Freshman of the Week Josh Minott filled up the stat sheet, finishing the night with seven points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists before fouling out.

Timberlake added eight rebounds for the Tigers who led 34-25 at halftime then raced out to an 18-point second half lead before Tulsa closed strong.

Sophomore Sam Griffin came off the bench to score a season-high 25 points, 16 coming in the second half. Griffin’s 3-pointer pulled Tulsa within a point with 3 seconds left to play.