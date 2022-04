CINCINNATI – It looks like Tiger fans will get a chance to see Landers Nolley play next season after all.

Not in the blue and gray of the U of M but in the black and red of rival Cincinnati.

Nolley committing to the Bearcats on Wednesday after being one of six Tigers to put their names in the transfer portal.

Nolley averaged almost 12 points and hit over 100 three-pointers in his two years at Memphis but as a two time transfer, Nolley will need an NCAA waiver to be eligible this season.