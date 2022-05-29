Bobby Witt Jr. began the season as a highly rated prospect and looks like he’s starting to heat up. Fellow rookies Nolan Gorman and Michael Harris also are attracting attention.

A day after falling a double shy of the cycle, Witt hit three doubles Saturday as the Royals beat Minnesota 7-3. The 21-year-old shortstop has 41 hits this year — 22 for extra bases, including a team-best 13 doubles.

Gorman went 4 for 4, including his first major league homer, and drove in four runs to lead St. Louis over Milwaukee 8-3. A first-round draft pick in 2018, the 22-year-old second baseman is batting .360 in eight games since making his debut this season.

The 21-year-old Harris made his debut Saturday, going 1 for 3 and scoring a run for Atlanta in a 4-1 loss to Miami. The center fielder joined the Braves from Double-A Mississippi on Saturday.

Asked how Harris can help the Braves, manager Brian Snitker said, “Well, just the defensive part of it.”

NOT PHAM FRIENDLY

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham will finish out his three-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after he slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.