CLEVELAND – It may not have been what ‘we’ wanted from Sunday night’s All-Star Game, especially with Grizzlies star guard and All-Star starter Ja Morant on the bench with the game on the line. But for the Grizzlies franchise player, it is a weekend he’ll never forget as a first time All-Star.

Even if he didn’t bring home the MVP.

It’s not like Morant didn’t have his moments.

Three baskets.

All three dunks highlighted by his 360 jam off the feed from the Hawks’ Trae Young.

Morant playing just 18 minutes. More than happy to take it all in.

From Steph Curry’s 16 three pointers and LeBron James’ game winner.

Morant realizing the importance of the moment to himself, his team…and his city.

” Everything I do is for Memphis. I’m always representing Memphis and having the honor to playing this game and represent Memphis is big-time for me,” Morant said. “My main focus is winning, and when you win, all the other stuff comes with it, which is why I’m here in this seat right now. Pretty much just enjoy the moment, have fun. I wasn’t trying to do too much. I’m saving my energy for the second half of the season.”

A second half of the season that begins Thursday night in the Twin Cities against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

22 games left.

The Grizzlies with the third best record in the league. Third in the West but just a game and a half back of the Golden State Warriors for second.