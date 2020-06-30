No Redbirds this year: Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season after coronavirus delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds will take a hiatus this year after Minor League Baseball officially announced Tuesday there will be no 2020 season.

In a social media post, Minor League Baseball said Major League Baseball is not providing affiliated MiLB teams with players, so the cancelation was inevitable.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner said. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

MLB recently announced the return of its shortened season in late-July after coronavirus delayed the start of this season.

RELATED: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24