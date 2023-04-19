MEMPHIS — The series is tied.

Playing without Ja Morant, out with an injured hand, the Grizzlies put six players in double figures led by a career night from Xavier Tillman on their way to the 103-93 win, evening this best of seven series 1-1.

Tillman scored 12 of his 22 points in the first half and also pulled down a high 13 rebounds.

The Grizzlies would build a 20-point lead in the third quarter only to see LeBron James rally the Lakers.

James scoring a game high 28 points, cutting the Grizzlies lead to just six before Memphis pulled away for good.

Jaren Jackson Junior, who was honored pregame for winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, finishing with 18 points, 9 rebounds and three blocks.

This series now shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday night, giving Morant more time to heal and help with the soreness in that right hand.