MEMPHIS – The biggest question for the Grizzlies heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic was the status of star guard Ja Morant.

Morant, who was listed as doubtful for the game with a sore thigh, was ruled out for the Orlando game less than an hour before tipoff. Morant has averaged just under 21 points in 24 minutes since his return from that eight game suspension.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says it is nothing to be concerned about.

The Grizzlies have just eight games left in the regular season and lead the Sacramento Kings by two and a half games for second in the West. But they also start a tough stretch of three games in four nights.

Fatigue has to be playing a role right now, right? Especially for rookies like David Roddy, who just celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, I kind of felt it really as the season started. Just the pace and everything as well. An 82 game schedule is a little different than a 30 game schedule. So just prepare my body well and just staying ready mentally, too,” Roddy said. “Didn’t buy myself anything yet or give myself anything yet. We’ll see down the road. But you know, it’s gonna sound cliche, but every day really is a gift for me.”