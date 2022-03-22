MEMPHIS – It is one of the biggest games left in the regular season but as the Grizzlies get set to open a four game homestand against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, one of the game’s biggest draws won’t be able to play.

While Ja Morant was at practice Tuesday, he was not a full participant and a few hours after the workout, the Grizzlies ruled Morant out for the Brooklyn game with soreness in his right knee.

A bummer for all of us but especially for ESPN, which is devoting much of its day and coverage Wednesday to the Grizzlies/Nets game that will air on national television, giving fans around the country a behind the scenes look at one of the NBA’s best teams.

The Grizzlies… not the Nets.

Exciting times in Memphis, even minus Morant but not something the Grizzlies are too focused on.

“We don’t look and try to seek that stuff out. It’s great that we’re getting the recognition but the fact we’ve done the hard work and it translates to hopefully good play on the court, has garnered that recognition and that attention,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “This is awesome. This is awesome but we’re not going to let it get to our heads. We’re just going to come out and keep working harder. Hoping there’s more of these moments, moving forward, deeper runs.”

“We’re still true to who we are. Even with more love or more attention, we’re still, our identity is still the same. We’re still the Grizzlies,” said Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones. “Continue to do what got use here and continue to try to push forward.”

Grizzlies and Nets tip off at 6:30 Wednesday.