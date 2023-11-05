LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. – The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team claimed its third consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship after a 2-1 win over SMU Sunday afternoon.
After today’s game, Memphis moves to 18-1 overall and earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament starting on Friday, Nov. 10.
KEY MOMENTS
- An SMU strike in the 7’ challenged Kaylie Bierman and the defense; Nyah Rose would fire a shot off that Bierman would get a piece of that ricocheted off the post.
- Both teams would play back-and-forth in the midfield until the 40’ when freshman Ashley Henderson put the ball through the upper right corner of the net to give Memphis the 1-0 lead.
- Looking at a one goal deficit, the Mustangs looked to even the score to open the second. A Wayny Balata shot in the 55’ got stopped by Bierman for her third save of the day.
- Memphis added to its lead in the 72’ after Delaney Tellex sent in a shot that hit off a Mustang defender and into the back of the net.
- SMU cut their deficit in half in the 79’ off a scrum in the box that ended with a Truth Byars goal.
- The Tiger defense held steady in the closing minutes of the match to hold on for the victory.
NOTABLES
- Bierman made five saves in route to her 16th win of the season – the third best mark for a single season.
- With its third consecutive AAC Championship title, Memphis is the first AAC women’s soccer team to be crowned champions in as many consecutive years.
- Bierman, Jones, Tellex, Sarah Hagg and Momo Nakao were all named to the All-Tournament Team. Jones was named as the Most Outstanding Offensive Player while Hagg earned the Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
- This is the fourth match this year where all goals were scored by freshmen.
UP NEXT
· Memphis will await its fate for the NCAA Tournament when the Selection Show airs Monday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. CT on NCAA.com.