LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. – The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team claimed its third consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship after a 2-1 win over SMU Sunday afternoon.

After today’s game, Memphis moves to 18-1 overall and earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament starting on Friday, Nov. 10.

KEY MOMENTS

An SMU strike in the 7’ challenged Kaylie Bierman and the defense; Nyah Rose would fire a shot off that Bierman would get a piece of that ricocheted off the post.

Both teams would play back-and-forth in the midfield until the 40' when freshman Ashley Henderson put the ball through the upper right corner of the net to give Memphis the 1-0 lead.

Looking at a one goal deficit, the Mustangs looked to even the score to open the second. A Wayny Balata shot in the 55' got stopped by Bierman for her third save of the day.

Memphis added to its lead in the 72’ after Delaney Tellex sent in a shot that hit off a Mustang defender and into the back of the net.

SMU cut their deficit in half in the 79' off a scrum in the box that ended with a Truth Byars goal.

The Tiger defense held steady in the closing minutes of the match to hold on for the victory.



NOTABLES

Bierman made five saves in route to her 16 th win of the season – the third best mark for a single season.

With its third consecutive AAC Championship title, Memphis is the first AAC women's soccer team to be crowned champions in as many consecutive years.

Bierman, Jones, Tellex, Sarah Hagg and Momo Nakao were all named to the All-Tournament Team. Jones was named as the Most Outstanding Offensive Player while Hagg earned the Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

This is the fourth match this year where all goals were scored by freshmen.

UP NEXT

· Memphis will await its fate for the NCAA Tournament when the Selection Show airs Monday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. CT on NCAA.com.