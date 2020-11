SENATOBIA, Miss. (WREG) — No. 7 Northwest CC defeats Mississippi Delta 44-6 to take the North division title.

The Rangers ended the regular season at 5-0, claiming its second straight MACCC North Division title and the 18th in program history. The victory also solidified the Rangers their 31st playoff berth all-time and fifth trip to the MACCC title game in the last six seasons.

Northwest will take on Mississippi Gulf Coast (5-0) in the MACCC Championship game Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.