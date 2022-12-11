MINNEAPOLIS — Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State’s smothering defense in a 69-51 Sunday victory over Minnesota to say undefeated. Mississippi State is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It’s the Bulldogs’ best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04. Mississippi State — allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country — held the Gophers to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota turned it over 15 times.
