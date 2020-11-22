AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Smoke Monday returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and No. 23 Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Tennessee 30-17 on Saturday night.
Auburn improved to 5-2 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers fell behind 10-0 and dealt with injuries to star running back Tank Bigsby and its two starting offensive tackles. They were playing their first game in 21 days after a scheduled off week and the postponement of a game at Mississippi State.
Bo Nix completed 17 of 26 passes for 220 yards, with a 54-yard touchdown to Anthony Schwartz and his first career interception in a home game.
Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano started strong, but finished with only 156 yards of passing.
