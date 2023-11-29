STARKVILLE, Miss. – Lemyah Hylton scored 16 points off the bench, Jasmyne Roberts added 15 and Miami defeated No. 21 Mississippi State 74-68 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. A late 9-0 run, with four players scoring, including Hylton with a 3-pointer, was the difference as the Bulldogs went more than four minutes without a field goal. The Hurricanes, who gave coach Katie Meier her 349th victory, made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish 11 of 22 for the game. Mississippi State was without injured starters Jessika Carter and Erynn Barnum. Reserves Lazaria Spearman and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Miami with Spearman also pulling down 15 rebounds. Lauren Park-Lane led the Bulldogs with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

