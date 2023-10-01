OXFORD, Miss. — Jaxson Dart threw for four touchdowns, including a 13-yard, game-winner to Tre Harris with 39 seconds remaining as No. 20 Mississippi rallied past No. 13 LSU 55-49 before a school-record crowd of 66,703 on Saturday night. Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) survived a final play incomplete pass to the end zone from the 25-yard line by LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels that sailed slightly above Chris Hilton Jr., sandwiched between two Rebel defenders. Both teams combined for 1,343 yards of total offense, 14 touchdowns, two late lead changes and strong individual performances from both quarterbacks

