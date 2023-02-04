KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 2 Tennessee 46-43 over No. 25 Auburn in a game where every point was seemingly difficult and nothing flowed. The 19-4 Volunteers shot 27% from the field and 9.5% from the 3-point line. The 17-6 Tigers were led by Johni Broome with 11 and K.D. Johnson off the bench with 10 points. Auburn only managed 24% from the field and 11% from the 3-point line.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction