No. 18 Tennessee knocks off No. 15 Kansas, 80-61

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) blocks a shot by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 18 Tennessee was able to crash the boards and dominate from start to finish Saturday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols (12-3) carried a 40-26 lead at halftime against the No. 15 Jayhawks and never looked back for a 80-61 win during the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The #Vols dominated from three-point range, shooting 61.5%.



The team also shot 52.8% from the field



Yves Pons (17), Jaden Springer (13), John Fulkerson (11), and Victor Bailey Jr. (11) all scored in double-digits. https://t.co/fPfHpDtauH — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) January 31, 2021

Four Vols scored in double figures during the key win. Yves Pons led the way with 17 points and 5 rebounds, Jaden Springer finished with 15, while John Fulkerson and Victory Bailey, Jr. scored 11 each.

Josiah-Jordan James helped crash the boards for the Vols with a team-high 11 rebounds.

Kansas falls to (11-6) with the loss.

Up Next: Tennessee returns to action when it hits the road for the first time in nearly two weeks when it travels south to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

Tipoff from The Pavilion is slated for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

You can watch the postgame news conference from the Vols/Jayhawks game below: