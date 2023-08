TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In their toughest game so far this season, the #17 Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team took a trip down south for a top-25 with #7 Alabama. While Memphis was able to tie the match up early in the second half, the Crimson Tide would hand the Tigers their first loss of the season with a 2-1 final.

After today’s game, Memphis moves to 3-1 for the season.