OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ulysses Bentley IV scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:49 remaining as No. 16 Mississippi put together two consecutive fourth quarter scoring drives to rally to beat Arkansas 27-20 on Saturday night.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) trailed 20-17 before a decisive 75-yard, 12-play scoring drive, capped by Bentley’s six-yard touchdown run. Bentley finished with 13 carries for 94 yards.

Mississippi followed the late scores with defensive stops, including an interception by John Saunders, Jr. The stops sandwiched Caden Davis’ 22-yard field goal with 2:43 remaining to seal the win.

K.J. Jefferson led Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) with 25 of 39 passing for 252 yards, including touchdown passes of 3 and 17 yards to Ty Washington, who finished with seven receptions for 90 yards. The first scoring pass lifted Arkansas to an early 7-0 lead.

The Rebels answered with consecutive first quarter scoring drives, capped by a 27-yard field goal from Davis and a 1-yard scoring run by Quinshon Judkins. Mississippi added a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Dayton Wade for a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Razorbacks got field goals a career-best 56 yards and 26 yards from Cam Little in the third quarter, and then Washington’s Washington’s 17-yard scoring reception to take a 20-17 lead. The Rebels then scored the final 10 points.

Dart finished 16 of 25 for 153 yards passing while Judkins added 18 carries for 65 yards as Mississippi finished with 349 yards of total offense. Ashanti Cistrunk added a first quarter interception that set up a scoring drive.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks visit No. 11 Alabama on Saturday.

Mississippi: An open date before a visit to Auburn and former coach Hugh Freeze on Oct. 21.