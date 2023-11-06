FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Khalif Battle scored 21 points as a substitute and Tramon Mark added 16 as No. 14 Arkansas beat Alcorn State 93-59 in an opener. Mark and Battle are both in their first season with Arkansas (1-0); Mark transferred from Houston and Battle from Temple. The two each reached double figures by halftime, outscoring Alcorn State on their own 25-22 at the break The Razorbacks led by 24 after 20 minutes. Alcorn State (0-1) could not cope with Arkansas’ size and speed on both ends.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction