MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jahvon Quinerly scored 25 points, including nine in overtime, as No. 13 Memphis survived another close call defeating UTSA 107-101. David Jones led the Tigers with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Nick Jourdain finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis won its ninth straight. Jordan Ivy-Curry led UTSA with 28 points. Christian Tucker added 14 points and Chandler Cuthrell finished with 13 points.

