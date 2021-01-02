No. 12 Missouri hands Arkansas first loss of season, 81-68

Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) dunks the ball over Arkansas defenders Jalen Tate (11) and Connor Vanover (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Tilmon scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for No. 12 Missouri, and the Tigers handed Arkansas its first loss of the season, 81-68.

Tilmon eclipsed his season high in points during the first half and finished with a career high. He was joined in double figures by Xavier Pinson with 23 and Mark Smith with 11. JD Notae and Moses Moody led Arkansas in scoring with 19 and 18 points, but needed a combined 33 field-goal attempts to reach those marks.

Missouri allowed Arkansas to stay close for most of the game as the Tigers committed 21 turnovers.