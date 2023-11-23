STARKVILLE, Miss. — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, and No. 12 Mississippi clamped down on defense to beat rival Mississippi State 17-7 in their annual Battle for the Golden Egg. Jaxson Dart threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Caden Prieskorn early in the fourth quarter to give the Rebels a 10-point lead. Judkins scored on a 2-yard run in the third to put Ole Miss ahead 10-7. Will Rogers passed for 207 yards and scored on a 1-yard plunge that gave the Bulldogs a 7-3 advantage with 8:33 left in the third. But the Rebels responded by going 75 yards in 10 plays to regain the lead when Judkins punched it in.

